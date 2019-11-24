|
Greg Stalnaker, A.K.A Gnarley Charlie (97.5 WONE) has won his battle against Angiosarcoma. He had a laugh no one could match, lived life with absolutely no regrets, worked hard but partied even harder. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed his weekend fishing trips with his boys. The most important thing to him was his family. He broke his back to make sure we were all taken care of to the very end. Greg worked for Rubber City Radio as a maintenance guy and scored his bonus gig as Gnarly Charlie. This started with one question and took off from there. This was never a planned thing but with his one liners, infectious laugh, and love of moonshine garnished a radio following. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Robin Stalnaker, his number one daughter, Nikki (Robbie) Hooks; his number two daughter, Elizabeth (Robert) Lauck; and his number three daughter, Katlyn Stalnaker. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Tyler, Austin, Kassidy, Ethan, Kayleb, Jaxson, Kayson, and Dexter. He had one great grandson, Myles. He was also a father figure to his nephews, Mason and Chance and his niece Jessica. He is also survived by his sister, Cindy (Jeff) Herrick; sister-in- law, Cindy Newsom; his brothers-in-law, David (April) Mitchley and Robert Newsom. He has many nieces, nephews and other family members as well. We would like to extend our gratitude to Summa Pallative Care, 3 east, for allowing us to ease into this transition and to Rubber City Radio for allowing him to live out a dream. Per his wish there will be no funeral service and a celebration of life will be held in the near future. Please take a shot of moonshine in his honor. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to a Cancer foundation. Condolences may be sent directly to the funeral home, Adams Mason. 330-535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019