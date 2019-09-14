Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gregory Wayne Ricketson


1954 - 2019
Gregory Wayne Ricketson Obituary
Gregory "Greg" Wayne Ricketson Gregory Wayne "Greg" Ricketson, 65, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home with his loving wife of 44 years, Denise beside him. He was born on January 3, 1954, the son of Mose and Laura Belle Thomas Ricketson. Greg was the youngest of seven children. He was preceded in death by his parents, and James and Willie Ricketson. Greg will be sadly missed by his wife, sister, brothers, in-laws and many nieces and nephews. He loved to fish, especially with his dad. Greg enjoyed gardening and painting. He was an animal lover, and was particularly fond of his cats, Jacob and Cocoa Puff, and his dog, Pierre. Visitation will be Sunday, September 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Greg's name to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 14, 2019
