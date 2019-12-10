|
Greta Lou Jones, 79, passed away peacefully December 7, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1940 to Logan and Bannie Keith in Pound, Virginia. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1958. Greta retired from Columbian Chemicals Co. where she was an executive secretary. She was a lifelong member of the Akron Baptist Temple, where she used her talent to sing in the choir and Praise Team. Over the years she played the piano for several Gospel quartets, trios and soloists. Her God given talent truly was her ability to play the piano. She never had a lesson and couldn't read a bit of music; she played solely by ear. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol Pritt and husband, Ron Jones. She is survived by her brother, Don (Virginia) Keith; daughter, Wendee (Bobby) Parks; son, Tom (Barbara) Park; grandchildren, Payton and Pavin Parks; Shae, Rudy and Mia Park; Cody and Kayla Jones. Even though Alzheimer's made it difficult for her to remember many things, Greta never forgot the words to a hymn or the scriptures she loved all her life. While she will be greatly missed, we are happy her mind is whole and that she was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior where she will continue to sing in the choir forever. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd., Uniontown (corner of Steese and Massillon Roads in Green, entrance off Steese Rd.) followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Dallas Billington officiating. Private interment Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019