Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Gretchen Costanzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gretchen G. Costanzo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gretchen G. Costanzo Obituary
Gretchen G. Costanzo (Gloss)

TOGETHER AGAIN

Gretchen G. Costanzo, 88, passed away April 12, 2019.

She was born January 14, 1931 in Cuyahoga Falls, the daughter of the late Wilbur Gloss and Marion Robinette. Professionally, she was an accomplished area realtor, retiring in her 80's. Gretchen will always be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She never met a stranger, and consistently nurtured and loved everyone.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank. Gretchen is survived by her children: Chris (Jeanna) Costanzo, Cuyler (Babs Soranno) Costanzo, Charlet

(Jonathan) Jontry, Caram (Lori) Costanzo, and Chuck (Joanne) Costanzo; grandchildren Christian, Connor, Chase, Griffin, Olivia, Frank, Lily, Caleb, Nico, and Xander; additional family members, Sherri Costanzo, Garvin Gloss, and Gary Gloss.

A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday June 8, 2019 at Grace Church (754 Ghent Road), where a celebration of her life and gathering will immediately follow from 12:30 p.m. to 3. Memorial contributions may be made to the at Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now