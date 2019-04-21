Gretchen G. Costanzo (Gloss)



TOGETHER AGAIN



Gretchen G. Costanzo, 88, passed away April 12, 2019.



She was born January 14, 1931 in Cuyahoga Falls, the daughter of the late Wilbur Gloss and Marion Robinette. Professionally, she was an accomplished area realtor, retiring in her 80's. Gretchen will always be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She never met a stranger, and consistently nurtured and loved everyone.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank. Gretchen is survived by her children: Chris (Jeanna) Costanzo, Cuyler (Babs Soranno) Costanzo, Charlet



(Jonathan) Jontry, Caram (Lori) Costanzo, and Chuck (Joanne) Costanzo; grandchildren Christian, Connor, Chase, Griffin, Olivia, Frank, Lily, Caleb, Nico, and Xander; additional family members, Sherri Costanzo, Garvin Gloss, and Gary Gloss.



A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday June 8, 2019 at Grace Church (754 Ghent Road), where a celebration of her life and gathering will immediately follow from 12:30 p.m. to 3. Memorial contributions may be made to the