Gry E. Cox


Gary E Cox

1 - 23 - 1954 3 - 14 - 2019

Gary E Cox, 65, passed away unexpectedly in Pennsylvania. He was currently employed at Fannie Mae Chocolates in Shipping and Receiving.

Preceded in death by brother, Bruce Allen Cox, parents, Joan (Kohler) and Howard 'Bud' Cox, and grandparents. Surviving are his sisters, Leanne (Paul) Sprouse of Tallmadge, Ohio and Kathy (Bob) Blair of Somerset, Ky.; many nieces, nephews, and longtime friend, Sharyn Chapman.

Gary was a long time resident of N Canton and enjoyed old muscle cars, playing pool, and riding his Harley. He had a deep appreciation of music and playing his guitar.

A celebration of Gary's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
