Gudrun Staehle



Gudrun Staehle, 79, died peacefully on February 17, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1939 in Berlin, Germany to Peter and Antonie Jung.



Gudrun valued family above all. She loved opportunities to celebrate special occasions with those dearest to her - birthdays, anniversaries and especially Christmas. She reveled in nature and shared her love and knowledge of plants and animals with her children and grandchildren. She was a gifted artist, and was delighted to share that love with her family. Gudrun also had a beautiful singing voice, and never missed an opportunity to start or join a sing-a-long.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard; her parents; brother, Dieter; and sister, Ortrud. She is survived by her daughters, Ramona (Wilhelm) Laschet of Alpharetta, Ga., Corina (Michael) Gaffney of New Franklin, Angelica (Russell) Henley of Akron; grandchildren, Nikolas (Jenn) Liber, Alexander (Corrine) Liber, Elise Gaffney, Tessa Gaffney, Evan Pol, Michael Henley, Elizabeth Henley, Meghan Yarber; great grandchildren, Aiden Liber, Jaxson Liber and Joseph Diamond; and brother, Roland (Geri) Jung.



A celebration of Gudrun's life will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Firestone Park United Methodist Church, 250 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gudrun's memory can be made to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, OH 44333.