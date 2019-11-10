|
|
Guido Sergio Tisi, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Nov 6, 2019 in Paducah, Kentucky. Guido was born on September 30, 1949 in Rome, Italy to the late Gildo Tisi and Elda (Capitani) Tisi. He received an Associates degree in mechanical engineering from Centro Elis in Rome, Italy in 1967. He served in the Italian armed forces for two years in the Infantry Division acquiring the rank of sergeant as a machine gun operator. He moved to the United States in 1977. Guido began working at Chemstress Consultant Company in Akron, Ohio as a Principle Piping Designer in 1983, traveling all over the United States and abroad for various projects. Guido was also the driving force in creating the Highland Youth and High School soccer programs in Medina, Ohio in the late 70s. Guido was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed by many. His smile and laugh were contagious, his cooking skills could ruin any diet, and his stories could make a room erupt with laughter. Guido is preceded in death by his father, Gildo Tisi in 1982. Guido is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Maria Grazia De Cristofaro (Termoli, Italy); his daughter, Kristina (Tisi) Smith and her husband William of Kingston, Ohio; his mother, Elda (Capitani) Tisi of Rome, Italy; his brother, Aldo Tisi of Euclid, Ohio; and his sister, Rita La Torre of Rome, Italy. His step-children, Chet (Donna) Vaught of Akron, Ohio, Deb Gil of Akron, Ohio and Teresa Maness of Portsmouth, Virginia whom he shared with his previous spouse Ethel (Wells) Tisi. Grandchildren, Gabriella Tisi, Isabella Tisi and Liam Smith; step-grandchildren, Patricia Bickel, Lance (Samantha) Bickel, Gage Maness, Lorena Vaught, Nathan Vaught, Brooklyn (Ross) Sowers, and Wyatt Smith; step great-grandchildren, Ty Williams, Karma Williams, and Titus Sowers; his nephew, David (Sandra) Tisi; niece, Mary (John) Tisi; nephew, Emiliano La Torre, and many other family and close friends. Calling hours 4 - 8 p.m. Wednesday at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. Fairlawn, OH 44333. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14th at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. Fairlawn,OH 44333. Interment 1 p.m. FRIDAY at Green Summit Cemetery in Adelphia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Hilary Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019