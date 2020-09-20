TOGETHER AGAIN Gus O. Harrison, 91, passed away September 17, 2020. He was born in Richwood, WV to the late John and Susan (Boggs) Harrison and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Goodyear, and was a member of the Goodyear Retirees Club and Firestone Park Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Rosa and 7 brothers and sisters, he is survived by his brother, Harmon; step-daughters, Millie Wright and Mary Williams; son, Kenny; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Stow-Glen Nursing Home and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care of Gus. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Pastor Tim Crow officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com