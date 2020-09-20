1/1
Gus O. Harrison
TOGETHER AGAIN Gus O. Harrison, 91, passed away September 17, 2020. He was born in Richwood, WV to the late John and Susan (Boggs) Harrison and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Goodyear, and was a member of the Goodyear Retirees Club and Firestone Park Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Rosa and 7 brothers and sisters, he is survived by his brother, Harmon; step-daughters, Millie Wright and Mary Williams; son, Kenny; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Stow-Glen Nursing Home and Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care of Gus. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Pastor Tim Crow officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
To Gus' Family, Gus was a kind man and will be missed by his Union Brothers and Sisters. I will miss Gus stopping in to talk to me at the Union Hall. God Bless you Gus!
Roxanne Eye
