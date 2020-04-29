|
|
Gussie L. Wyche Gussie Lee Wyche (nee Lockett) passed away peacefully at home, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Gussie was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Woodrow; and her only son, Dwayne. Gussie leaves to mourn her passing three loving daughters: Jackie Wyche (Randy), Toni Williams, and Bonni Gill (Trent). Gussie will be greatly missed by her five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. After a private funeral service entrusted to Johnson-Romito Funeral Home in Twinsburg, Gussie will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery on Friday May 1, 2020. A livestream of Gussie's service will be available online for friends and family at https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/28387. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Gussie's name to ClearPath Home Health & Hospice, 577 Grant St. Suite B, Akron, OH 44311. (www.clearpathhomehealth.com) www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020