Gustav Alexander Saiben, 1929-2020, passed away suddenly in his Norton, Ohio home on the morning of May 20, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1929 to Alexander and Susan Saiben of Akron Ohio. Gustav is survived by his best friend and wife of 67 years Ann, sons Mark and his wife Pat, Greg and his wife Debbie, Clint and his wife Peggy, eight grandchildren and 12.5 great grandchildren. Gustav proudly served in the Navy and was honorably discharged February 23rd 1956, worked for Ohio Edison/First Energy company for 25 years and retired in February of 1991 , and then on to retire from Acme grocery in July 2001. A loving husband and devoted family man he will also be remembered for his caring heart, friendly smile, and behind the scenes work without accolades. His devotion in helping punch out Braille Bibles on a weekly basis is just one example. The son of emigrants who landed in Akron, Ohio from Czechoslovakia, and was also preceded in death by, siblings Bob (John), Rosemae, Dorthee, Mary, and Walter. Private services will be held at Fairlawn Lutheran Church with interment at Rose Hill Burial Park immediately following. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Fairlawn Lutheran Church care of Braille Ministry 3415 W Market St Fairlawn, OH 44333 Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.