Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Klapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy F. Klapp Jr.


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy F. Klapp Jr. Obituary
Guy F. Klapp, Jr., 79, of Cuyahoga Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior January 8, 2020. Guy was born December 26, 1940 to Guy, Sr., and Sarah (Wallace) Klapp. Guy faithfully served God as a Deacon and teacher at The Sanctuary in Akron for over 40 years. Guy's desire was to further the Kingdom of God and he committed his life to this work. Guy was an avid race car driver from 1963-1977. He was a legend; setting the track record many times and winning many season championships. He was honored to be the first inductee into the Barberton Speedway Hall of Fame. Guy owned and operated Guy's Body Shop in Cuyahoga Falls for over 40 years. He was the pioneer program, first in the country for direct repair with Allstate insurance company which has now become the industry standard for all insurance companies. Guy trained hundreds of men over his career instilling in them the value of hard work, attention to detail and excellence. He is survived by sons, Guy III (Angie), John, Bobby (Lori), Mark (Alanna), Michael, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Delores Meredith, Nancy Chalker, and Paul. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Harold, Wallace, Ruth Parton, Francis Brown, Wanda Nitzche. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, January 16th at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 17 at Newcomer at 11 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now