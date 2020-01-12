|
Guy F. Klapp, Jr., 79, of Cuyahoga Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior January 8, 2020. Guy was born December 26, 1940 to Guy, Sr., and Sarah (Wallace) Klapp. Guy faithfully served God as a Deacon and teacher at The Sanctuary in Akron for over 40 years. Guy's desire was to further the Kingdom of God and he committed his life to this work. Guy was an avid race car driver from 1963-1977. He was a legend; setting the track record many times and winning many season championships. He was honored to be the first inductee into the Barberton Speedway Hall of Fame. Guy owned and operated Guy's Body Shop in Cuyahoga Falls for over 40 years. He was the pioneer program, first in the country for direct repair with Allstate insurance company which has now become the industry standard for all insurance companies. Guy trained hundreds of men over his career instilling in them the value of hard work, attention to detail and excellence. He is survived by sons, Guy III (Angie), John, Bobby (Lori), Mark (Alanna), Michael, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Delores Meredith, Nancy Chalker, and Paul. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Harold, Wallace, Ruth Parton, Francis Brown, Wanda Nitzche. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, January 16th at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 17 at Newcomer at 11 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020