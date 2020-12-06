COPLEY - Guy Leroy Quick, 97, passed away December 2, 2020. He was born in Clarence, PA and resided Akron. Guy served In the U.S. Army during WWII in the European African Middle Eastern Theatre. He retired from Akron Children's Hospital after 28 years of service. Guy was a member of the Copley AMVETS and enjoyed fishing and vacationing in Canada. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha; siblings: George, Vivian, William, Donald, David, Lorraine and Shirley; son-in-law, Melvin Thomas Jr. He is survived by his wife, Wanda J.; daughters, Sandra Thomas and Jackie (Vern) Ingersoll; grandchildren: Tamara Lee Conrad, Melvin "Zach" Thomas, Jennifer (Anthony) Goldyn, Michael (Elizabeth) Zorena, Nichole (Robert) Grambo, Adam (Vanessa) Ingersoll and Kalyn (Jeremy) Gann; great-grandchildren: Guy, Angela, Vivian, Nolan and Emily. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to the Copley Fire Department, 1540 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd. Copley, Oh 44321. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com