North Fort Myers, Fla. -- Guy Lee King Jr., 86 years of age, passed away July 22, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Fla. Born in Akron, Ohio on April 19, 1934, he is the son of Guy Sr. and Kathryn King. Guy grew up in the Akron area, and was a 1954 graduate of East High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Sr. and Kathryn King, sisters, Cleo (Jerry) Thursby, and Kathryn (Harley) Barty. He attended East High School where he played many sports including football. Guy was a member of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany where he met his wife Thea. In 1995, Guy retired from Associated Estates Corporation. He attended the United Methodist Church of Ravenna, and enjoyed carpentry, cars and his grandkids. Guy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Thea (Drayer); children, Lynda (John) Lamp, Guy III (Donna) King and Cyndy (Chuck) Lewis; grandchildren, Candace (Justin) Biltz, Caroline (Teddy) Brunst, and Guy IV; as well as three great- grandchildren. A private service is planned for family. His place of burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center of Hope of Ravenna, https://fcsserves.org/program/
center-of-hope/. His family would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers, love and support.