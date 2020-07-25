1/1
Guy Lee King Jr.
1934 - 2020
North Fort Myers, Fla. -- Guy Lee King Jr., 86 years of age, passed away July 22, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Fla. Born in Akron, Ohio on April 19, 1934, he is the son of Guy Sr. and Kathryn King. Guy grew up in the Akron area, and was a 1954 graduate of East High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Sr. and Kathryn King, sisters, Cleo (Jerry) Thursby, and Kathryn (Harley) Barty. He attended East High School where he played many sports including football. Guy was a member of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany where he met his wife Thea. In 1995, Guy retired from Associated Estates Corporation. He attended the United Methodist Church of Ravenna, and enjoyed carpentry, cars and his grandkids. Guy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Thea (Drayer); children, Lynda (John) Lamp, Guy III (Donna) King and Cyndy (Chuck) Lewis; grandchildren, Candace (Justin) Biltz, Caroline (Teddy) Brunst, and Guy IV; as well as three great- grandchildren. A private service is planned for family. His place of burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center of Hope of Ravenna, https://fcsserves.org/program/ center-of-hope/. His family would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers, love and support.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
We were good friends with Guy in high school and after. He was a gentle giant and very gentle person. He will be missed by all.
Andrew and Janice(Armstrong) McLeod
Friend
July 25, 2020
July 25, 2020
My good friend Guy was a fellow Arab my football team mate.. I have many good memories of Guy... He was a true friend.
James Lardas
Friend
July 25, 2020
I went to East High School with Guy. We were good friends. He always
had a good word for everyone and was a true gentleman. I will keep
him in my prays. Our prayers and thoughts are with Thea and the
family. Natalie (Vukelich) Alexander and husband Archie
Natalie (Vukelich) Alexander
Friend
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful uncle. I will love you and miss you always.
Marijke de Wendt
Family
July 25, 2020
Thank you for your wise advices. You made a difference in my life.
Marijke de Wendt
Family
July 25, 2020
Thea,

So sorry to hear about Guy. He was one of the nicest persons I ever knew and a fellow "Arab." We had many happy times at East High. May he rest in peace. Please feel free to come and visit us any time.
Peter De Angelis
Friend
July 25, 2020
I love you Daddy. Thanks for the wonderful life you gave me. Rest in heaven glad you're out of pain and say hi to Grandma
Lynda lamp
Family
July 25, 2020
Lynda Lamp
Family
July 25, 2020
Daddy always love taking cruises. John and I had many cruises with him
Lynda Lamp
Family
July 25, 2020
I love you Daddy your special girl
Lynda Lamp
Family
July 25, 2020
Guy King is very special. He was my daddy. I'm so honored to have been his first child. Always made me feel special and I knew I was Daddy's girl. He will be missed and always loved and always in my heart and Thanks for the Memories Daddy you were the best dad couldn't ask for a better Daddy may you rest in peace and I'm glad you're out of pain I love you
Lynda king lamp
Family
