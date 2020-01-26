|
Pete Wilder joined his loving wife, Ellen, who passed away June 29, 2010 on January 20, 2020. Pete wrote his own 'script' throughout life which was accentuated by his kindness, creativity and love for his family. Pete is survived by his son, Peter (Mary) Wilder of North Canton, Ohio; his daughter, Judy (Dave, deceased) Grabham of Annandale, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Pete (April) Wilder Jr, Brad (Robin) Grabham, Scott (Tracy) Grabham, Kristie (Chris) Paulson, and Jeff Grabham; seven great-grandchildren, Curtis Wilder, Nathan Wilder, Matthew Paulson, Riley Grabham, Ella Grabham, Mikael Paulson and Alice Grabham; grandniece, AJ (Bryan) Pierik and her children, Ethan and Eva. He was a favorite of his many nieces, nephews, their children and the extended Grabham families, who spent summers at his cabin on Clearwater Lake. Pete was born June 29, 1917 in Oakland, California. His parents were Beverly Burt and Alice (Earl) Wilder. He had one brother and four sisters who preceded him in death. Pete spent most of his career working for Rockwell Manufacturing Company in many capacities throughout the country (California, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kansas and back to California). Upon retirement, he co-founded Englehart Electric Contracting, Inc. working throughout the San Francisco Peninsula. Upon his second retirement, Pete and Ellen moved to Annandale, Minnesota to be close to family. He loved his family, his lake cabins, Annandale's laid-back lifestyle and his time spent with his friends at Senior Dining. Pete always exuded kindness toward others with a twinkle in his eye and memorable smile. Pete was a proud Master Mason and member of Wadsworth Lodge #385 in Wadsworth, Ohio. A Celebration of Pete's Life will be held during the summer 2020, as per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, Memorials, in Pete's name, are preferred to Friends of the Annandale Library, P.O. Box 207, Annandale, MN 55302. www.dingmannfuneral.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020