Gwendolyn Jean Dove, 91, passed away on April 24, 2020. Gwen was born to Robert A. and Edith Maxwell in Akron, Ohio.She graduated from Central High School in 1947. If you asked her, Gwen would tell you her life began when she met and married her high school sweetheart. Reed and Gwen married at 19 and together raised four children.Gwen enjoyed traveling with friends and family, painting, singing in her church choir (which she did for more than 50 years), and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will forever be remembered for her sweet disposition, a love of margaritas, an aversion to profanity, her mischievous wink, and her sincere smile. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Evelyn Pancoast and Marjorie Bailey; husband, Reed B. Dove; son and daughter-in-law, Edward B. and Nancy Dove; and son-in-law, William Peverall.Mourning her loss are daughters, Linda J. Dove (Paul Many) and Judy Peverall, son, James L. Dove (Sue), and niece, Beverly Riggin. She is also survived by grandchildren, Aaron, Sean, Jason, Brian, and Adam Dove; Michael and Reed Peverall; Kelli Patrone; Amanda Shalter; Zoe Dove-Many; and Katlin Newman. In addition, she leaves behind great-grandchildren, Juliana, Lucia, Reagan, Luca, Grady, Paxton, Willow, Rowan, Connor, Eleanor, Ezra, Addison, and Eddie. Family will hold a private service and burial.Gwen will be buried alongside her husband Reed at Rose Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Music Department at First Congregational Church in Tallmadge, Ohio.Condolences may also be left at the Legacy page for Donovan Funeral Home.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
