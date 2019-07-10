Gwen L. Hackbarth



Gwen L. Hackbarth, age 64, of Stow, Ohio and Crystal Lake, Ill. passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Hospice in Akron, Ohio after a brief struggle with Leukemia. She was born in Highland Park, Ill. the daughter of Sylvia (nee Remmert) and Marvin Hackbarth.



Gwen is survived by her devoted mother, Sylvia; her loving brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Lisa Hackbarth; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout the country who embraced and cared deeply about her.



Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p. m. on Monday, July 15 at Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Memorial service will be held at 11 a. m. on Tuesday, July 16 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect St., Akron, OH 44304 with interment following in the church's Memorial Garden.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd., Northfield, IL 60093, the , 10501 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church DLM Food & Resources Ministry. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019