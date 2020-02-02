|
) Gwendolyn Elaine "Gwen" Luzius, age 92, of Stow passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born on October 26, 1927, the daughter of Howard E. and Mildred Eicher Boyer. Gwen was preceded in death by her grandson, Gary Cook, Jr. and husband, Fred Luzius. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Diane (Rod) Kline, Meri (Michael Piechocki) Nelson-Ellison; grandchildren, Holly Mynk, Chelsea Ellison, and Jeremy Ellison; great-grandchildren, Riley and Cole; brother, Ed Boyer; many nieces, cousins and extended family. Gwen loved Jesus, watching "her" deer and wildlife, Western shows and movies, the Grand Teton Mountains of Wyoming and country music. She was a people lover, and a longtime member of Lakewood United Methodist Church. Until recently, Gwen had been very active in the Columbia Park community in Olmsted Falls, where she made many dear friends. Per her wishes, there will be a small private service for her family, and cremation has taken place. Please consider a donation in Gwen's name to a veterinary hospital of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020