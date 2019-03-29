Gwendolyn F. Frank



Gwendolyn F. Frank, 79, of Uniontown, passed away on March 26, 2019.



She was born in Akron on February 12, 1940 to the late Garland and Lois McCary. Gwendolyn was a longtime member of Spirit of the Dove Ministries. She spent many years working as an X-ray technician and medical assistant. She devoted her life to raising her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Gwen was preceded in death by her sister, Judy McCary. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, John Frank; sons, John Jr. (Stacy), Robert, Michael (Renee), and Thomas; sister, April (Greg) Cheesewright; brother, Garland McCary Jr.; grandchildren, John III, Renee, and Makayla; and special friend, Theresa.



Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 11 to 12, followed by a 12 noon funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2019