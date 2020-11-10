) Gwendolyn J. Gujin, age 81, of Kent, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Hudson Grande. Gwendolyn was born March 28, 1939 in Akron, to Ray and Dorothy (Dando) Hillegass. Gwen Retired from Kent State University after working in the accounts payroll department. She was a resident of Kent for 53 years. She will be missed by her son and all who knew her. She is survived by her son, Mark Gujin; sister, Audrey Brainard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Dorothy Hillegass. Private Inurnment at Restland Cemetery. Cremation in the care of Bissler & Sons Crematory. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
