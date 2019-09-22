|
Gwendolyn J. Mullins Gwendolyn J. Mullins, 96, went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2019. She was born in Clay County, West Virginia. Her love for West Virginia remained throughout her entire life. Gwendolyn loved her family, travel, crocheting, cooking and music. She also loved flowers, trees and the outdoors. Gwendolyn was a devout Christian. Her faith in Jesus remained until the end of her life. Her love for family was evident in her grandchildren who loved to spend time with "Granny". She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Clyde; father, Charles Edward Lee King; mother, Dolly (Cline); brothers and sisters, June, Robert, Joann, Rondell and Alla May King and Nancy Lightner; and sons and daughters, Gary L., Rodney L. "Corky", Jerry and Keith "Buck" Mullins and Pauline Zach. She is survived by brother, Steve (Judy) King; grandchildren, Julie Roden, Theresa West, Gary (Vanessa), Matthew, Michelle, Roger, Edward, Brian, Robert, Rebecca and Barbara Mullins, Lori (Todd) Howard, Susan (Steve) Burgess and Dee Dee Zach; numerous great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; and even great-great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Monday, 1 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Rev. Paul Beal officiating. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019