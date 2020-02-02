|
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Roberts loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother; sister; and good friend was called home Saturday, January 25th, 2020 after a long illness. She was a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio. Gwen was born January 20th, 1953 to late Jessie L. Roberts and Arthur Stafford Sr. She was a member of Burning Bush Church. Gwen was the Activities Coordinator at Windsong for most of her career. MRDD, geriatric persons, and children held a special place in her heart. Gwen was preceded in death by her grandmother and grandfather, Annie and Leo Townsend; mother, Jessie L. Roberts and father, Arthur Stafford Sr.; sisters, Maxcine Roberts, Arlena Stafford, and Cheryl Stafford of Akron, OH; and beloved nephew, Ramon Roberts. Continuing the legacy of love and devotion to family are her children, Cassandra Goler, Dante (Sasha) Roberts, and Tamera Roberts of Akron, OH; siblings, Barbara Roberts, Darlene (Otis) Williams, LaVonne Roberts, Irene (Benny) Roberts of Akron, OH, Gwendolyn (James) Stafford-Wynn of Detroit, MI, and Susan Singleton of Akron; brothers, Arthur Stafford Jr. and Roger Stafford of Akron; special friend, Elwin L. Townsend; 13 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, special sons and daughters, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Oh 44306, with Minister Harvey Glover eulogizing and Minister Ernest Stallworth officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Condolences may be sent to 104 N. Rose Blvd., Akron, OH 44302.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020