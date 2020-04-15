Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Gwendolyn Wheeler


1962 - 2020
Gwendolyn Wheeler Obituary
Gwendolyn Wheeler, 58, departed her heavenly home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on February 28, 1962 to Hattie Walton and John Harper, Sr. She was preceded in death by her father, John Harper, Sr.; step father, Jesse Walton, Jr.; and son, Robert Langston. She leaves to cherish her loving memory mother, Hattie Walton; daughters, Donna Mills, Cindy (Gilbert) Whitsett, Victoria Wheeler and Brandie Langston; brothers, David Wheeler, Larry Wheeler, Jesse Walton lll, Robert (Yvonne) Richardson and John Harper, Jr.; sisters, Sharon Wheeler and Patricia Wheeler; grandchildren, Arreon Keith, Victor Wheeler, Cameron Keith, Joshua Pennington, Khari Jones, Quinn Jones, Kayla Myers, Elijah Langston and Aliah Johnson; life partner, Willie (Will) Tate; special friend, Lamar Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020
