Gwendolyne "Midge" Viola Williams, 88, of Norton, Ohio, passed away on November 16, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1932 in Bath, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Bert and Dora (Kirby) Coffee. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Williams Sr.; 7 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her children, Jim Jr. (Denise) Williams, Dee Fisher, Brian (Kelli) Williams; 5 grand children and 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Melvin, Robert and Allen (Arlene) Coffey and sister-in-law, Mary Coffee. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







