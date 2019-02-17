Gwyndolyn M. Wallace



Gwyndolyn M. Wallace, age 91, of Stow, Ohio, died on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Stow-Glen Retirement Village.



Gwendolyn was born March 26, 1927 in Hereford, Texas to Jessie Earl and Lillian Springer. After Lillian passed, Esther Nafzger joined the family. Gwyn graduated from Hereford High School in 1944 and then attended West Texas State Teacher's College. She was employed as a bookkeeper and secretary in Hereford and Colorado Springs.



She met Paul J Wallace in Colorado and the couple married in 1952. The Wallace family moved to different universities in the mid-west following Paul's career in music. In 1963, when Paul joined the music faculty at Kent State University, the Wallace family settled in Kent. Gwyn was active in University Women, Happy Day School and Trinity Lutheran Church. Gwyn was devoted to her family and was a versatile home maker. She especially enjoying gardening, sewing, oil painting, creating stain glass pieces and, in general, loved working with her hands. Gwyn was the Property Chairperson at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. She advocated health and wellness and was particularly supportive of DAMS (Dental Amalgam Mercury Solutions.) In 2011, Paul and Gwyn moved to Stow Glen Retirement Village.



Gwyn will be greatly missed by daughters, Debra (Charlie Graham) Wallace of Dripping Springs, Texas and Twyla Wallace of Wilmington, Vt; grandchildren, Myles Wallace of Austin, Texas, Bree Wallace (Eric Bijan) Sarlati of Austin, Texas and Quinn Wallace of Los Angeles, Calif.; brother, Franklin Springer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters, Leta Swatzell of Jacksonville, Fla., Susannah (Frank) Barbian of Lenoir City, Tennessee; Twyla (Clare) of Sun City, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wallace; daughter, Davona Lyn Wallace; parents, Earl and Lillian Springer; and Esther Nafzger Springer.



Calling hours will be held 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 S. Water Street, Kent, where funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Douglas Fidler and Pastor Kim Barnett officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 S. Water Street, Kent, OH 44240.