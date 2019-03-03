|
|
Gwyndolyn
Wallace
Gwyndolyn M. Wallace, age 91, of Stow, Ohio, died on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Stow-Glen Retirement Village.
Calling hours will be held 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 S. Water Street, Kent, where funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Douglas Fidler and Pastor Kim Barnett officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 S. Water Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019