Gwynn L. Lindsey
1931 - 2020
Gwynn L. Lindsey, 89, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side. She was born in Akron on June 4, 1931 to the late Halsey and Alice McCormick and was employed as an LPN for many years. Gwynn was a dog lover and will always be remembered as a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She leaves her children, Kevin (Jayne) Hutson, Kimberly (Gary) Lee, Jill (Jim) Mesojedec, Colleen (John) de La Tour and Kelly Libke; nine grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and her brothers, Roger and John McCormick. Private graveside services will be held for the family at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
