H. Dean Smith Dean Smith, 92, passed away September 10, 2019. Along with his parents, Dean was preceded in death by three brothers. He is survived by his wife, Eunice Newell; daughter, Connie (Dwayne) Pawley; stepdaughters, Laura (Ken) Robinson and Marsha (Rex) Johnson; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319, with Rev. Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Family and friends may come on Sunday from 1 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Dean's name to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington DC 20090, or at https://www.aspca.org. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 14, 2019