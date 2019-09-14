Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Home
600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Home
600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
H. Dean Smith Obituary
H. Dean Smith Dean Smith, 92, passed away September 10, 2019. Along with his parents, Dean was preceded in death by three brothers. He is survived by his wife, Eunice Newell; daughter, Connie (Dwayne) Pawley; stepdaughters, Laura (Ken) Robinson and Marsha (Rex) Johnson; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319, with Rev. Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Family and friends may come on Sunday from 1 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Dean's name to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington DC 20090, or at https://www.aspca.org. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 14, 2019
