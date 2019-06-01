|
|
H. Edward Daus
Ed Daus, 70, died May 29, 2019 after complications from a long-term illness. Born in Youngstown, he was a graduate of St. Vincent High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Tops after a long career in the grocery business.
Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Keli, (Brian) Deryck and is survived by wife, Mary; son, Mark (Lisa) Daus; stepdaughter, Rachel Nolan; grandchildren, Jonathan, Jessica and Maxwell Daus, Danielle, Alex and Ashli Deryck, Sebastian Nolan and Kaleb Wells; brother, Bobby Daus; sister, Colleen (William) Ball; nieces and nephews, Lindsay Ball, and Shelly and James Daus.
Friends may call 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, 44223. A private family committal will be held at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to The First Tee of Greater Akron, 2000 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44314. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 1, 2019