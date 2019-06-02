Home

Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
H. Edward Daus

H. Edward Daus Obituary
H. Edward Daus

Ed Daus, 70, died May 29, 2019 after complications from a long-term illness.

Friends may call 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, 44223. A private family committal will be held at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to The First Tee of Greater Akron, 2000 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44314. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019
