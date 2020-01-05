|
H. Edward (Ed) Matthews, Jr., 85, of Bradenton, FL passed away on December 29, 2019. Born in Skelton, WV, he moved to Bradenton in 2015 from Lancaster County, VA and he was a Veteran of the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was predeceased by Lenore Carmel Zito Matthews, the light of his life on their 60th anniversary in 2016 whom he met his sophomore year in high school in Akron, OH; his parents, Herbert E. Sr. and Frances Matthews; brother, Jerome Matthews and sister, Catherine Matthews. He is survived by his daughters, Anne (Andrew) Flowers of Elizabeth City, NC, Lynn (Don) Cobb of Orlando, FL and Aimee Jo (Matthew) Gober of Treasure Island, FL; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Ed worked for the Dept of Agriculture for 37 years, but was a Renaissance man prior; working for the USPS, Dunn & Bradstreet and Arthur Murray as a dance instructor. When he retired he built his dream home with Lenore, on the Corrotoman River, volunteered at the Lancaster Historical Library, and was very interested with genealogy research. He loved socializing, sailing, and spending time with family. Graveside Services will be 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Reception to follow at Freedom Village Bradenton (Landings Lounge), 6410 21st Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020