WADSWORTH -- H. Edward "Ed" Meyer of Wadsworth passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 60. Born April 1, 1960 in Dayton, OH to the late Herbert E. and Mary Meyer. Ed was a graduate of Beavercreek High School and the founder of Ed Meyer Photography, where he provided beautiful portraiture to the Wadsworth community. A beloved family man and father, Ed could frequently be found outdoors enjoying nature, cycling, kayaking, and taking photos. Ed is survived by his two daughters, Christina and Jaclyn; grandchildren, Madison and Thomas; his siblings, Carrie, Anne, Silvie, Mike, and Dave; his former wife, Sandy and his girlfriend, Cathy. At Ed's request there will be no services. In honor of Ed, please consider a contribution in his memory to Cleveland Clinic Hospice. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HiliardRospert.com







