Edward (Edd) Wisbey, of Medina, got his wings March 5, 2020. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, golf, good food and a stiff drink. His greatest joy in life was being a grandpa and sharing a great love with his wife. He always had wise words with his silly one liners. He is survived by his wife, Sam (Jones) Wisbey; his daughters, Lauren (Brian) Ryncarz and Haley Roberts; brother, Bill (Martha) Wisbey; nephew, Chris (Jessica) Wisbey and several grandchildren who loved their papaw very much! Services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8080 Lafayette Rd., Lodi, OH 44255. Calling hours will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Memorial service will follow at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Medina Inpatient Hospice Care Center, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina. Bollinger Funeral Services assisted the family. www.bollingerfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 9, 2020