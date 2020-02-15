Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for H. Fusselman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Elaine Fusselman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. Elaine Fusselman Obituary
H. Elaine Fusselman, 93, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. A native of Akron, OH, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Evan (Neal) Fusselman; son, Don Fusselman; and daughter, Janet Ford. Survivors include son, Ron Fusselman (Tammy) of Englewood, FL; daughter, Nancy Aubele (Kevin) of Hartville, OH; and daughter, Karen Beaman (Rick) of Orlando, FL. Elaine is also survived by nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and the family will conduct a private memorial service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -