H. Elaine Fusselman, 93, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. A native of Akron, OH, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Evan (Neal) Fusselman; son, Don Fusselman; and daughter, Janet Ford. Survivors include son, Ron Fusselman (Tammy) of Englewood, FL; daughter, Nancy Aubele (Kevin) of Hartville, OH; and daughter, Karen Beaman (Rick) of Orlando, FL. Elaine is also survived by nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and the family will conduct a private memorial service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2020