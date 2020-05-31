H. Franklin Lehman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Franklin Lehman, 87, of Copley, Ohio, passed away at his home on May 25, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Sharon Center to the late Henry and Bernice Lehman, Frank was a devoted family man with a caring heart and love for animals. A US Army veteran, he retired from AT&T. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eleanore; children, Patricia Robinson, David Lehman, Cheryl Baitz (Tom), Joanne Edwards (Carl); grandchildren, Christian, Courtney, Jenna, Kyle, Emma, Kari, Stephanee and Pamela; sister, Dolores Tomes. Frank was preceded in death by sisters, Thelma Von Gunten and Shirley Brye. Family graveside services to be held at Copley Township Cemetery. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved