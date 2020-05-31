H. Franklin Lehman, 87, of Copley, Ohio, passed away at his home on May 25, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Sharon Center to the late Henry and Bernice Lehman, Frank was a devoted family man with a caring heart and love for animals. A US Army veteran, he retired from AT&T. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eleanore; children, Patricia Robinson, David Lehman, Cheryl Baitz (Tom), Joanne Edwards (Carl); grandchildren, Christian, Courtney, Jenna, Kyle, Emma, Kari, Stephanee and Pamela; sister, Dolores Tomes. Frank was preceded in death by sisters, Thelma Von Gunten and Shirley Brye. Family graveside services to be held at Copley Township Cemetery. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.