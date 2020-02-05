|
DOYLESTOWN -- H. Lee Musgrave, age 85, passed away on February 3, 2020. Born on May 14, 1934 in Everettsville, WV to Frank and Mary E. (Vincent) Musgrave, he was a resident of Doylestown since 1952. Lee retired from Seville Bronze, and had previously worked at Ohio Brass. In his younger years, he was a part time police officer for the Village of Doylestown. He enjoyed golf and bowling and spending time with his family. Lee was preceded in death by his parents; son, Edward Dean Musgrave; sister, Barbara Marks and brother, Harold Musgrave. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mildred "Mid"; sons, David (fiancee, Cynthia May) of Atwater, OH, Michael (Cheryl) of Easton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Barry) Barnes, Jonathon (Jennifer) Musgrave, Joseph Musgrave, Kaitlin Musgrave, Heather (Scott) Lower; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Patricia) Musgrave of Bridgeport, WV, Daniel (Theresa) Musgrave of Jewett, OH; other family and friends. Funeral service will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Deacon Dale Youngblood officiating. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020