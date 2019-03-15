H. Pauline



Larsen



On February 22, 2019, Pauline passed away at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, Fla. at the age of 91.



H. Pauline (Himelrigh) Larsen of Copley, Ohio, and Pompano Beach, Florida, was born near Barberton, Ohio, on April 20, 1927 and lived there in her early years and graduated from Clinton High School. She received her degree in Comprehensive Business from Kent State University in 1948 (magna cum laude) and also did post-graduate studies at Ohio State University. She taught commercial subjects at Barberton High School for five years. In Indianapolis, Indiana, she was a church secretary for Northwood Christian Church, and later she was Office Manager of the Indiana-Kentucky Conference of the United Church of Christ.



In Brecksville, Ohio, she worked 22 years at the B.F. Goodrich Research Center; her last position was as Senior Technical Secretary. She retired from that position in 1987. Mrs. Larsen participated in the Brecksville Camera Guild and its successor organizations. She has always been involved in church activities and was a member of New Presbyterian Church in Pompano Beach, Florida. While in Ohio, she attended the West Hill Baptist Church. She was a volunteer in Blood Services for the American Red Cross. Mrs. Larsen was a member of the Founder's Club of Berea College in Berea Kentucky and was on the Board of Regents at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.



Preceded in death by brother, William; nephew, Raymond; and niece, Patricia Ann Himelrigh; she is survived by her husband, Jay; sister, Thelma Lewis of Columbus Grove, Ohio; and nieces and nephews.



Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Aaron Varner officiating. There are no calling hours. Private interment at Brecksville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Haven of Rest, 175 E. Market St., P.O. Box 547, Akron, OH 44309-0547. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary