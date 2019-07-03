H. Robert "Bob" Oberlin



H. Robert "Bob" Oberlin, age 83, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 29, 2019.



Bob was born in Massillon, Ohio on September 19, 1935 to the late Harold and Grace Watts Oberlin. Bob was a proud graduate of the Massillon High School class of 1953 and The Ohio State University in 1957. While at OSU he played sousaphone in the BDBITL and was active in Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. He received a degree in Dairy Technology and a commission in the United States Artillery Corps.



After graduation he returned to Massillon to help manage the family business, Oberlin Dairy. He was also in the active Army Reserve as a Captain for twelve years until his honorable discharge. While residing in Massillon Bob was active at Central Presbyterian Church and currently a member of Bath United Church of Christ. In 1964 he was a Charter Member of Shady Hollow Country Club and was elected President in 1972. In 1976 the family sold Oberlin Dairy to Reiter Dairy. Bob enjoyed a twenty-year career with Reiter Dairy before retiring in 1996.



In his retirement years, he spent many hours golfing, bowling, playing tennis, bridge and his special hobby fantasy baseball for almost fifty years. But most of all enjoyed countless memories with his lovely wife Pat, family and friends.



Bob was preceded in death by father, Harold; mother, Grace, and stepdaughter, Margie Maxwell. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Oberlin; three children, Bob Oberlin (Becki), Gail Eagin (Rich), Linda Maddern (Chuck); stepson, Randy Mullen (Renee); brother, Charles Oberlin and sister, Barb Lohff (Rudy). He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn for the loving care they provided for Bob while he was there. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bath United Church of Christ, 3980 W. Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333.



Friends may call Friday, July 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road, Akron, OH 44333. A small Memorial Service will follow with Military Honors.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 3, 2019