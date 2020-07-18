1/1
Hanny W. Saikaly
1932 - 2020
Hanny Asmar Saikaly, 88, went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1932 in Nfaysee, Halba, Akkar, Lebanon. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister and a resident of Akron, Ohio since 1973. She lived life with gusto and passion and her smile lit up when she greeted friends and family who loved her beyond measure. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Saikaly and her parents Mariam Antoun Asmar and Wadih Asmar. She is survived by her brother, George Asmar and sister, Najla Asmar; children, Margo (Jack), Maurice (Suzanne), Salma, Wilfred, Mary, Mansour (Mercy) and Tony; grandchildren, Brandon, Justin, Shannon, Kayla, Christian, Leilla, Tariq, Sarah, Dantay, Gavin, Ssrelle, Sergio, Alisha, Adam, Aliyah,, Honey, William; eight great grandchildren and special friends and family, Madeliene and Tony Saidi, Simon Asmar, Tarek Alaydi and the Althaferi family. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home with Fr. Yohanna (John) Alassif officiating. Entombment will follow at Lakewood Cemetery. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Saikaly family. Messages and memories of Hanny can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Memories & Condolences
This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
