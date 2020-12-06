1/1
Hans G. Engel
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hans's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hans Engel, age 71 of Akron passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1949, the son of Robert and Anna Engel Keto. Hans will be dearly missed by his sons, Brian and Scott Engel; grandson, Tylir; brother, Hans "Joe" (Carol) Engel; sisters, Christine Keto True and Pamela Keto; many nieces, nephews and friends. Hans served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War. After his injury during active duty, Hans began volunteering with the VFW Post 3383. He became a lifetime member, and was immensely proud of the work he did alongside other veterans, volunteers, and his wife, Mary, who preceded him in death on November 19th of this year. Per Hans' wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no services. To leave a message for Hans' family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved