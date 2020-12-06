Hans Engel, age 71 of Akron passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1949, the son of Robert and Anna Engel Keto. Hans will be dearly missed by his sons, Brian and Scott Engel; grandson, Tylir; brother, Hans "Joe" (Carol) Engel; sisters, Christine Keto True and Pamela Keto; many nieces, nephews and friends. Hans served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War. After his injury during active duty, Hans began volunteering with the VFW Post 3383. He became a lifetime member, and was immensely proud of the work he did alongside other veterans, volunteers, and his wife, Mary, who preceded him in death on November 19th of this year. Per Hans' wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no services. To leave a message for Hans' family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.