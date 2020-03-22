|
Hansford Edwin "Ed" Welch, Jr., 83, died March 17, 2020. Born March 30, 1936 in Huntington, WV to Hansford Edwin and Alice Irene Chambers Welch, he was a graduate of Huntington East High School and had served in the Army reserves. Ed earned an associate degree from Hiawassee College in 1959 and finished at Ohio Northern University in 1963. A faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls, Ed served for many years as a lay member at the Annual Conference at Lakeside. A model railroad enthusiast and avid University of Akron football and basketball fan, he retired from the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. Preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Taylor Welch in December of 2018; his parents and his son, Shawn Welch; he is survived by his grandsons, Joshua Shawn and Joseph Trevor Welch; one great-grandson; and many members of Cheryl Taylor Welch's extended family. Although we could not give Ed the service he would have wanted due to restrictions on public gatherings, we plan on celebrating his life with a public memorial service at his church once such things are permitted. He was buried in a private ceremony next to Cheryl at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Ed would have wanted any contributions, in lieu of flowers, to be given to The First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020