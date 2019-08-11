|
Harlan E. "Eddie" Adkins Harlan E. "Eddie" Adkins, 71, passed away on August 5, 2019. He was born June 8, 1948 in Branchland, West Virginia to Harlan and Marie Adkins. He graduated from South High School in 1966, then served in the U.S. Navy and was proud of his military career. Eddie retired from Land O Lakes Butter as a tow motor operator. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to others. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan; sons, Matthew (Shawna Weekly) Adkins and Michael Adkins; best buddy grandson, Dylan; special nephew, Stuart; siblings, Kay, Brenda, Becky, Danny, Gwennie, Ronda, Mona, and Russell; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Tom. A graveside service with Navy Funeral Honors will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, with procession leaving Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd. at 8:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, in memory of Eddie. Condolences and memories may be shared with the Adkins Family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher - Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019