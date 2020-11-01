TALLMADGE -- Harley C. Parsons, 79, passed away October 25, 2020. Born in Calhoun County, West Virginia, he lived in Tallmadge most of his life. Harley served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Chrysler Corporation. He enjoyed auto sports and keeping up with current events. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Lura Parsons. Harley is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean; sons, Michael (Sonia) Lewis Parsons of Macomb Twp., MI, Matthew (Diane) Lewis Parsons of Lancaster, PA; grandchildren, Jenna, Dylan, Ryan, Leah; sisters, Kate, Cathy, Shelia, April; brother, Kenny; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Myositis Association, 2000 Duke St. #300, Alexandria, VA 22314. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.