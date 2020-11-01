1/1
Harley C. Parsons
TALLMADGE -- Harley C. Parsons, 79, passed away October 25, 2020. Born in Calhoun County, West Virginia, he lived in Tallmadge most of his life. Harley served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Chrysler Corporation. He enjoyed auto sports and keeping up with current events. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Lura Parsons. Harley is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean; sons, Michael (Sonia) Lewis Parsons of Macomb Twp., MI, Matthew (Diane) Lewis Parsons of Lancaster, PA; grandchildren, Jenna, Dylan, Ryan, Leah; sisters, Kate, Cathy, Shelia, April; brother, Kenny; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Myositis Association, 2000 Duke St. #300, Alexandria, VA 22314. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
November 1, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
