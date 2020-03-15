|
Harley Dennis Harr, 76, was granted his wings on March 12, 2020 at his residence after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Harley was born July 1, 1943 in Suffield, Ohio. Regarded as a hard worker by anyone who knew him, Harley's construction career spanned over 45 years, including over 35 years with W.G.Lockhart Construction. A longtime resident of Clinton, Harley was a nature enthusiast and spent much of his retirement enjoying the nearby Towpath trails. An avid reader, Harley could be found relaxing on the back porch with a good book when he wasn't hiking. He enjoyed movies, music, history, Nascar, and rooting for the Browns. In his last couple of months, Harley cherished his time with his family, especially his baby granddaughter, Lucy. Harley is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Judy; his son, Dennis Harr of Wolfcreek, Tennessee; his son, Allen (Rachel) Harr of Barberton, Ohio; his daughter, Michelle (Tony) Call of New Castle, Pennsylvania; his step-grandson, Ian Call, and his granddaughter, Luciella Call. The Harr family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Summa Homecare and Summa Hospice for the care they provided, especially to aide Yvonne whose wonderful bedside manner kept Harley's spirits up. A memorial service will be held at the Clinton Trail Head along the towpath trail on May 2nd at 2 p.m. Friends are encouraged to come to celebrate Harley's life at this place he found peace at during is time on earth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations to cover cremation costs. Donations can be mailed to 7042 Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Clinton, OH 44216.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020