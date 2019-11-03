|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Harley P. Weyand Jr., 86, passed away October 26, 2019. He was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School in June 1951. Harley spent 40 years working for Firestone, representing the company around the world. He enjoyed skydiving, racing sports cars at Mid-Ohio, classical music and theatre. Preceded in death by his wife, Katharine; daughter, Cheryl; grandson, Christopher Lower; he is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Roger Erwin) Lower; grandson, Justin (Janise) Lower; and special friend, Patty Sawvel. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 7. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019