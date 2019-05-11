|
Harold "Bill" Adair
Harold "Bill" Adair passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on SATURDAY, May 11 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 211 3rd Street NW, Barberton.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on SATURDAY from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Lakewood Cemetery, Akron.
Memorials may be made to Lakeview United Methodist Church. COX- MCNULTY FUNERAL HOME--BARBERTON, 330-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 11, 2019