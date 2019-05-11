Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakeview United Methodist Church
211 3rd Street NW
Barberton, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview United Methodist Church
211 3rd Street NW
Barberton, OH
Harold Adair Obituary
Harold "Bill" Adair

Harold "Bill" Adair passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on SATURDAY, May 11 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 211 3rd Street NW, Barberton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on SATURDAY from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Lakewood Cemetery, Akron.

Memorials may be made to Lakeview United Methodist Church. COX- MCNULTY FUNERAL HOME--BARBERTON, 330-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 11, 2019
