Harold (Eb) Alfred Eberwein, 91, of Norton, was called to be with his Lord on Monday November 30, 2020. Harold worked as a life insurance agent for Western Southern for his entire career. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War where he served as a railroad worker near the 38th parallel. A lifetime resident of Norton and Barberton, Harold was an active member of the First Lutheran Church of Barberton, where he was a respected member of the congregation and the community. He enjoyed fishing for walleye on Lake Erie with his wife, Charlotte and his grandchildren, and also building projects in his home workshop. Harold was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his son, Harold Burton Eberwein. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Charlotte Anne (Moinette) Eberwein; his daughter Deborah (Gary) Bail; his son, Michael Eberwein; grandchildren: Brandon (Sarah) Bail, Emilee (Jeremy) Dillemuth, Jason (Jesse) Bail, Kristian (Tamara) Eberwein, and Melissa Eberwein as well as his 12 great-grandchildren. Private services have taken place with interment at Smithville Cemetery.