THEN AND NOW On Oct 7, 2020, Harold Benjamin Oberlin, born May 11, 1925 (age 95), left for vacation ahead of us. We will be meeting him in eternity at each of our assigned times. Planning memories was very important to Dad, and he surely saved the best plans for last. Harold (Ben) leaves behind his first true love, wife Josephine, whom always greeted him with kind words and a smile. Even though their courtship was only 2 months, their love and affection lasted almost 70 years. His second true love was his huge family! He leaves behind his children, Debra, David, Bruce (Shela), Ben (Donna), Rachelle (Tom) and Renee (Tim); together, Harold and Josephine are responsible for 6 children, 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and still growing. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Harold Vincent and Susan Oberlin; his beloved sisters, Charlotte Oberlin, Evelyn (George) Nielsen, Winifred Lipps, and Donna (Josiah) Welch. Harold was a lifelong resident of Akron, OH, where he attended Voris Grade School and Garfield High School. He served 3 years in the U.S. Navy, where he spent the duration stationed stateside. Throughout his life, he worked at Morgan Adhesive, Firestone, and finished out his career at Akron General Hospital. To support his family, he often worked 2 jobs, working many years at the Akron Beacon Journal. Harold and his wife Josephine made a good team, and together they had an entrepreneurial spirit. They enjoyed real estate investing and ventured business ideas, including a wholesale jewelry company. He was interested in social organizations, and was a longtime member of the Stow Lion's Club. Harold was also the oldest member of Cornerstone Church. You can read the full obituary, leave your condolences, or share a memory online at www.hummelfuneralhomes.com
. Due to COVID, we will be holding an intimate memorial gathering, which unfortunately will be limited to immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Akron Cornerstone Church