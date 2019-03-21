Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Harold Bud Bux


1950 - 2019
Harold Bud Bux Obituary
Harold "Bud" Bux

WADSWORTH --

Harold "Bud" Bux was called home to the Lord on March 19, 2019.

He was born May 3rd 1950 to William and

Helen Bux. Bud's positive spirit and joy for life was constant throughout numerous physical challenges. Bud took great pride in having worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation as an equipment operator.

Bud is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Wilma (nee Walkerow); mother, Helen; daughter, Jennifer Wadding; son, Kevin (Brandi); siblings: William (Linda), Robert (Linda), Carole (Glenn) Davies; grandchildren: Tyler Wooding, Hailey and Hannah Wadding, Cadin, Carson, Avery and Addison Bux.

The entire Bux family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the entire staff at Cleveland Clinic Medina especially the I.C.U department, for the care, dignity and respect given to Bud.

The family will receive friends 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Friday and 9 - 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home 174 N. Lyman St. Wadsworth. where funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dale Turner officiating. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501)

www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
