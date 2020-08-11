Harold D. Foster, 77, left this world August 8, 2020. He is survived by his son, Troy Dean Foster; daughters, Robin Dawn Brubaker, April Lynn (Ken) Sharrock, and Wendie Kay (Chris) Stevens; many precious grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, also his beloved nephew, Kevin William; niece, Melissa Kay; brother, Bob (Karyn) Foster; sister, Ruthayn (Eric) Waser; as well as many other dearly loved nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, TODAY, Tuesday, August 11th at 12:30 p.m., where family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)