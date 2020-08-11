1/1
Harold D. Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold D. Foster, 77, left this world August 8, 2020. He is survived by his son, Troy Dean Foster; daughters, Robin Dawn Brubaker, April Lynn (Ken) Sharrock, and Wendie Kay (Chris) Stevens; many precious grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, also his beloved nephew, Kevin William; niece, Melissa Kay; brother, Bob (Karyn) Foster; sister, Ruthayn (Eric) Waser; as well as many other dearly loved nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, TODAY, Tuesday, August 11th at 12:30 p.m., where family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Calling hours
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved