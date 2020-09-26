1/1
Harold D. Grubb
Harold D. Grubb, 89, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020. Born in Munroe Falls, he lived most of his life in the Akron area. Harold served in the U.S. Army and retired from The Northern Group. He was a member of Goodyear Trapshooting Club and the GRA Hunting Club. Harold was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; parents, Ford and Mildred Grubb; sister, Janet Cummins. Harold is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Michael) Teske of Palm Bay, FL, Stacey (Michael) Miller of Smithville; son, David (Dena) Grubb of Longboat Key, FL; companion, Zelma Clark; extended family, Bob (Lisa) Clark and Chris (Melanie) Clark; nephews, Steve (Kristin) Cummins, Jeff (Betsy) Cummins; grandchildren, Austin (Rachael) Grubb, Leia and Matthew Miller, Sierra, MacKenzie, Carrigan, Ryan, Kevin, Shannon and Noah Clark; four great grandchildren. Visitation will be 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Carolyn M. Berry officiating. Interment will be at Stow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, 85 Heritage Dr, Tallmadge, OH 44278.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
September 26, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
