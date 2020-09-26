Harold D. Grubb, 89, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020. Born in Munroe Falls, he lived most of his life in the Akron area. Harold served in the U.S. Army and retired from The Northern Group. He was a member of Goodyear Trapshooting Club and the GRA Hunting Club. Harold was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; parents, Ford and Mildred Grubb; sister, Janet Cummins. Harold is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Michael) Teske of Palm Bay, FL, Stacey (Michael) Miller of Smithville; son, David (Dena) Grubb of Longboat Key, FL; companion, Zelma Clark; extended family, Bob (Lisa) Clark and Chris (Melanie) Clark; nephews, Steve (Kristin) Cummins, Jeff (Betsy) Cummins; grandchildren, Austin (Rachael) Grubb, Leia and Matthew Miller, Sierra, MacKenzie, Carrigan, Ryan, Kevin, Shannon and Noah Clark; four great grandchildren. Visitation will be 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Carolyn M. Berry officiating. Interment will be at Stow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, 85 Heritage Dr, Tallmadge, OH 44278.